Tomah Health planning during time emergency

Tomah Health emergency preparedness specialist James Newlun knows the importance of being prepared in times of an emergency. While no one could have predicted the impact of a disaster like COVID-19, Newlun says having a plan in place is the first and most important part of emergency preparedness.
“Every disaster and every emergency is going to be different, but having plans about how you’re going to continue to work as an organization, how you’re going to function but most importantly testing that and training on that before you ever have anything is key,” said Newlun who has been with the hospital nearly three years.
Newlun admitted that a plan is only as good as the resources to implement it. He said Tomah Health invested tens of thousands of dollars into its high-tech Emergency Operations Center, which has been active for well over a month into the pandemic. “We have multiple screens in our EOC that have different things that can be implemented for presentations during an emergency or disaster plus a smart board screen that we primarily use for managing or tracking patients especially during a patient surge,” Newlun said.
Even though Tomah Health has not experienced a patient surge during the COVID pandemic, Newlun said having the capability to know hospital bed counts is essential.
“When you’re talking about surge capacity, knowing what you currently are dealing with − the acuity levels of patients and then what we are still continuing to receive into our emergency room or other parts of the hospital are absolutely critical to plans and objectives,” Newlun said. “The EM (emergency management) resource that we use provides us an opportunity to see regionally or even statewide what our availabilities are in terms of bed space and capacity.”
Before COVID-19, Newlun said the EOC was used a couple of times, including when patients were first moved into the new hospital in October. In the meantime, he said the room and resources have been invaluable while hospital staff and committees work through the current pandemic.
“It is very important to have an area that is secure so that no matter what is going on, we can continue to do our work to keep our organization operational but also answer the needs of our front line staff,” Newlun said. “That’s the key component of an EOC − being able to help coordinate those pieces that are creating challenges.”
He also said the EOC keeps everyone safe. “Where a lot of traditional EOCs get everyone in the same room, right now it’s just opposite of that, we are not trying to put everyone together. But the capabilities that we have in this room have allowed us to do all of that and keep our people safe while making decisions on some substantial things.”
Newlun said while few hospitals in the area have such an emergency operations center like Tomah Health, hospital officials did the right thing by planning ahead to ensure it was designed into construction of the new hospital. “They (hospital leaders) have taken it very seriously and have been very supportive in the quest to make sure that we have what we need dealing with preparedness and being ready to deal with a disaster or an emergency,” he said. “As an organization this (equipment) has basically improved our capabilities and put us in a situation where we are better prepared for disasters, but most importantly, we have the tools and equipment to be able to do a collaborative response to any type of emergency or disaster.”
Newlun was quick to recognize the Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition, which funded up to $25,000 to help offset costs for various equipment, including radio communications that allow hospital staff to monitor area Emergency Medical Services and law enforcement transmissions.
“With that funding, we’re also identified as a secondary regional coordination site for hospitals in region four – in case a major event that would require hospital coordination in our region,” Newlun said.
Newlun said at some point after COVID-19, Tomah Health will invite additional law enforcement and fire officials to take part in meetings in the EOC to become better informed and prepared for future emergencies.
“It’s a great tool to make sure that we stay on track and overcome these disasters and emergencies that we are faced with currently but also in the long term,” he said. “Between the support from administration and also the staff working and doing drills, that is what puts us ahead and able to move forward today and comfortably say that we can respond to things and are prepared to do so.”
