Tomah Health planning during time emergency

Before COVID-19, Newlun said the EOC was used a couple of times, including when patients were first moved into the new hospital in October. In the meantime, he said the room and resources have been invaluable while hospital staff and committees work through the current pandemic.

“It is very important to have an area that is secure so that no matter what is going on, we can continue to do our work to keep our organization operational but also answer the needs of our front line staff,” Newlun said. “That’s the key component of an EOC − being able to help coordinate those pieces that are creating challenges.”

He also said the EOC keeps everyone safe. “Where a lot of traditional EOCs get everyone in the same room, right now it’s just opposite of that, we are not trying to put everyone together. But the capabilities that we have in this room have allowed us to do all of that and keep our people safe while making decisions on some substantial things.”