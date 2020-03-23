Tomah Health prohibits most visitors

Tomah Health is prohibiting visitors to the hospital at 501 Gopher Dr. as part of continued safeguards against COVID-19.

Hospital marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said as a protective measure for the health of patients, staff and community members, no visitors to those under inpatient hospital care will be allowed beginning at noon Monday, March 23.

Prise said exceptions will be allowed for births, end-of-life care or other specific circumstances.

“Expecting moms will be allowed one support person for births in our Women’s Health Services Department, plus there will be exceptions for those patients who are imminently dying,” Prise said.

He said all visitors granted visitation will be screened before entering, and those who are determined to have respiratory illness will be prohibited from entering. In addition, no person under 18 will be allowed to visit.

Last week Tomah Health prohibited visitors to the hospital’s Hospice and Palliative Care facility at 601 Straw St. in Tomah, although visitors for imminent death patients are considered on a case-by-case basis.