Tomah Health receives 'new mom bags'

New mothers delivering their baby at Tomah Health are receiving some special support thanks to a local parent leadership group.

Tomah Health Women’s Health Services registered nurses recently received a donation of "new mom bags."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nicole Crego, a 4K teacher at Tomah's LaGrange Elementary School said the donation was part of a project that she and Catey Rice completed through Supporting Families Together Association. Crego said The Parenting Place received a grant through SFTA to fund the new mom bags, which contain diapers, wipes, a board book, lip balm, a hand-written note from a fellow mom and a folder of local parenting resources.

“We wanted to let new moms know that there is support out there for mothers at all stages of parenthood,” Crego said.

All mothers who deliver at Tomah Health will receive one of the bags.

Crego said they used grant money to fund the project. The group continues to seek donations from the community to not only continue the program but to expand the effort to provide additional resources for new mothers in the area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.