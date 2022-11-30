Tomah Health receives performance award

Tomah Health has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in outcomes and patient perspective.

Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance, which included the top 75th percentile or above among rural hospitals in the U.S. Tomah Health was listed on the Top Outcomes and Top Patient Perspective lists for 2022.

“We are extremely proud of the recognition and give credit to our wonderful physicians, providers and staff who are committed to providing the best care possible,” said Tomah Health quality/risk/ compliance director Shelly Egstad, MASL, RN. “Our goal is continue to improve and provide quality care to each and every patient we serve.”

Tomah Health was one of 23 Wisconsin hospitals on the Top Outcomes list, and among 31 Wisconsin hospitals on the Patient Perspectives list.

“Although the last two years have placed unprecedented pressure on the rural health safety net, the dedication to serving the community that we’re so accustomed to seeing from rural hospitals across the country hasn’t wavered,” said Michael Topchik, national leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Topchik said the Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

Chartis officials released the information as part of National Rural Health Day recognized Nov. 17.