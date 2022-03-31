Tomah Health recognizes MDs with local donations

Tomah Health is thanking area doctors by supporting to two Tomah area not-for-profit organizations.

Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said in recognition of Doctors’ Day March 30, $750 donations have been made to the St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County and to Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry on behalf of the hospital and its providers.

“In light of the challenging time for health care professionals, we are very fortunate to have a great medical staff that helps us provide quality health care services to Tomah and the surrounding communities 356 days a year,” Prise said.

Prise said similar donations have been made to local organizations for a number of years as a way to recognize the work and dedication of local health care providers.

“The very first Doctors’ Day observance was organized in the state of Georgia on March 30, 1933,” Prise said. He said legislation was introduced in both the House and Senate in 1990 establishing a national Doctors’ Day, which was signed into law by then-President George Bush.

“As a community hospital, we recognize the importance of supporting other organizations that share in our mission of taking care of the residents of Monroe County,” said Tomah Health CFO Joe Zeps, who presented the donations. “Both the Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry and the St. Claire Health Mission provide an outstanding service to our community, and we’re proud to support them,” Zeps said.

St. Clare medical advisor Dr. Michael Saunders, M.D. said the donation will help with healthcare services and supplies at the facility in Sparta.

“The donation will go towards pharmaceuticals for patients and to cover our other expenses which primarily are our electronic medical record and part-time clinic director,” Saunders said. “Lately we are seeing more patients come to the clinic after being down since COVID.”

Food Pantry executive director Dawn Pleuss said the donation is timely considering the organization’s current fundraiser to purchase new coolers.

“Some of our coolers are older and making lots of noises, and we don’t want them to quit on us so we are trying to raise enough money to replace them so this donation will be a nice start to it,” Pleuss said.

She said visitors to the food pantry were down last year but are slowly starting to increase. In the past, the pantry has assisted more than 300 families a month at its facility at 1118 W. Veterans St. in Tomah.

