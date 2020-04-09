You are the owner of this article.
Tomah Health recognizes MDs with local donations
Tomah Health paid tribute to area doctors by donating to two Tomah area not-for-profit organizations.

Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said in recognition of Doctors’ Day, $750 donations will be made to the St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County and Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry on behalf of hospital providers.

“In light of the challenging time for health care professionals, we are very fortunate to have a fantastic medical staff that helps us provide quality health care services to Tomah and the surrounding communities 365 days a year,” Prise said.

The organizations were selected by local providers in an internal survey.

Prise said the donations were made on behalf of Tomah Health and hospital providers in recognition of Doctors’ Day which was marked March 30. The very first Doctors' Day observance was organized in Georgia on March 30, 1933.

In 1990, legislation was introduced in both the House of Representative and U.S. Senate establishing a national Doctors' Day, which was signed into law by President George Bush.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

