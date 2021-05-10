Tomah Health recognizes role of nurses during COVID-19

Nurses play an important role in health care, but this past year, nurses had an even larger role, according to Tomah Health medical staff president and family physician Dr. Jeff Cavaness.

Due to COVID-19 and limitations on visitors at hospitals, like Tomah Health, Cavaness said nurses took on additional responsibilities.

“The nurses more than anybody — at least here at the hospital — are the most connected with the COVID pandemic. They are the ones wearing the protective equipment and going into a patient’s room and giving us feedback on how the patients are doing and sometimes they are the only one in the room with a patient or the only person patients have had contact with due to restrictions,” Cavaness said. “As well as physically taking care of patients, I think emotionally they (nurses) helped patients during this trying time.”

May 6-12 is National Nurses Week, which Cavaness said is a time to thank nurses and highlight the vital role they have in health care and at hospitals. “Nurses are a crucial component of our team,” said Cavaness.

“They are our eyes and ears when it comes to taking care of patients, and without nurses we would not be able to provide the care that we do.”