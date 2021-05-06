Tomah Health recycles, marks Earth Day

Recycling is an ongoing effort at Tomah Health and 2020 was another good year for waste reduction, according to hospital facility services director Steve Loging.
From October 2019 to April 2020, Loging said Tomah Health collected 21,400 pounds of recyclables compared to 27,740 from October 2020 to April 2021.
“Our recyclable totals have increased while our waste — which goes to the landfill — continues to decrease,” Loging said.
He said the hospital collected a total of 42,600 pounds of recyclables last fiscal year (October 2019 to September 2020).
“It is our goal and will always remain our goal to reduce our footprint,” he said.
Loging said that with support from hospital staff, the organization reduces waste through recycling, reducing disposable containers and utilizing bulk items to minimize the amount of packaging that needs to be disposed.
“It’s a team effort. It takes everybody in every department throwing the recyclable paper, the cardboard in a recyclable container instead of the regular trash,” he said. “As a whole, we have gotten requests from many departments asking for another recyclable container. So staff is very upfront and conscious about recycling.”
Loging said the design of Tomah Health has also contributed to waste reduction.
“When we built this hospital, we installed all LED light fixtures instead of using fluorescent fixtures so that we would not have the fluorescent bulbs to change out and recycle,” he said.
Loging credits the hospital’s Waste Reduction Committee, of which he is a member, for continuing to cut waste while looking for ways to recycle.
“I think it’s more important for a hospital like Tomah Health to recycle. Part of our mission is to offer services that support a healthy life and one of our values is to do no harm, so recycling is part of that mission and values because the environment is equally as important as our patients,” Loging said. “It takes a little more effort (to recycle) some things like hazardous and biological waste, but as a whole we can still do our part.”
Hospital staff celebrated Earth Day with reminders about recycling and reducing waste along with a photo contest and complimentary ice cream.
“Earth Day is a day that we like to bring attention to it (waste reduction), but it’s a 365-day-a year process,” Loging said.