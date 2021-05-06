Tomah Health recycles, marks Earth Day

“When we built this hospital, we installed all LED light fixtures instead of using fluorescent fixtures so that we would not have the fluorescent bulbs to change out and recycle,” he said.

Loging credits the hospital’s Waste Reduction Committee, of which he is a member, for continuing to cut waste while looking for ways to recycle.

“I think it’s more important for a hospital like Tomah Health to recycle. Part of our mission is to offer services that support a healthy life and one of our values is to do no harm, so recycling is part of that mission and values because the environment is equally as important as our patients,” Loging said. “It takes a little more effort (to recycle) some things like hazardous and biological waste, but as a whole we can still do our part.”

Hospital staff celebrated Earth Day with reminders about recycling and reducing waste along with a photo contest and complimentary ice cream.

“Earth Day is a day that we like to bring attention to it (waste reduction), but it’s a 365-day-a year process,” Loging said.

