Tomah Health responds to COVID-19

As the number of hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 remain relatively low throughout Monroe County, staff at Tomah Health continue to be vigilant when treating patients in light of the pandemic.

Hospital chief nursing officer Tracy Myhre, MSN, said staff has been diligently treating patients at Tomah Health 24/7.

“We continue to work closely with the Monroe County Health Dept. and Wisconsin health officials when reporting cases and treatment of possible COVID-19 patients,” Myhre said. She added that federal law prohibits identifying COVID-19 patients that have been treated at Tomah Health.

As of April 22, Monroe County Health Department has reported a total of 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including one hospitalized patient.

“It is true that we have had some patients with COVID-19 symptoms that have been treated at Tomah Health,” Myhre said. “We continue to follow our developed policies and procedures for treatment of any suspected COVID patients. The safety of our patients and staff is paramount.”

Monroe County Health has also reported 560 negative COVID-19 tests have been recorded throughout the county.