Tomah Health rolls out new patient feedback program

Tomah Health has collaborated with Real-time Feedback by NRC Health to enhance patient experience and help drive service recovery. According to Tomah Health quality director Shelly Egstad, patients who received care in the hospital’s Urgent Care, Warrens Clinic, Specialty Clinic and same day surgery departments will be contacted within three days after their visit for a two-minute call or email.

“Real-time feedback results demonstrate a statistically significant impact to enhancing a patients’ experience and perception of care,” Egstad said. “The program enables our rapid resolution of any issues identified where we can coordinate additional needs with our patients and staff.”

Egstad said the survey program began three weeks ago and is already paying dividends.

“This partnership is an example of our continued dedication toward ensuring our patients have an excellent care experience and using best practices established within the healthcare industry,” Egstad said. She said hospital staff also appreciate receiving the feedback which allows them to enhance care further.

She said patients interested in sharing additional feedback can do so by visiting the hospital’s website at tomahhealth.org.

