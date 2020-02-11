Tomah Health's dementia education series continues Feb. 27

Tomah Health will continue its year-long dementia education and awareness series Thursday, Feb. 27 beginning at 1 p.m. at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Drive, Tomah.

According to Tomah Health community outreach health educator Julie Anderson, RN, the February program is titled, “The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“This class will help people understand Alzheimer’s disease and dementia,” said Anderson. “We’ll talk about how Alzheimer’s affects the brain, risk factors and stages of the disease, as well as treatments and advancements in research."

As with each class in the series, Anderson said people will leave with resources and ways to get more information through the Alzheimer’s Association and local resources.

Tomah Health is offering the free monthly programs that include education sessions and awareness events.

Reservations can be made by contacting Anderson at 608-377-8781 or janderson@tomahhealth.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.