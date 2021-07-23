 Skip to main content
Tomah Health schedules childbirth classes
Tomah Health will hold in-person childbirth education classes in August for expecting moms and soon-to-be dads. New moms wanting to breastfeed their newborn can learn more about it during an educational class Aug. 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.

A hydrotherapy or water birth class is scheduled Aug. 12 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Tomah Health.

The class will teach moms how this technique can assist in promoting a calm, safe and relaxed birth experience. Attendance is highly encouraged by all health care providers, before having a water birth.

Parents can also include younger brothers and sisters in the new addition to the family during a sibling’s class Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. It is designed to prepare children for the arrival of a new brother or sister.

Visitors to Tomah Health are reminded that masks are required for entry to the building. Interested parents must register in advance for the classes by calling 608-377-8688. Additional information on available Women’s Health can be found at https://www.tomahhealth.org/services/womens-health.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

