Tomah Health schedules first aid and CPR/AED class Feb. 5
Tomah Health is offering an American Heart Association CPR, AED and first aid certification class Thursday, Feb. 5 in the first floor conference room at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr.

The first aid class begins at 5 p.m. followed by CPR and AED. Attendees can take the CPR class or first aid class or both.

Hospital Community Outreach health educator Cody Przybylski will lead the course that teaches skills needed to respond to and manage a first aid, choking or sudden cardiac arrest emergency in the first few minutes until emergency medical services personnel arrive. 

Przybylski said skills such as how to treat bleeding, sprains, broken bones, shock and other first aid emergencies will be included, in addition to adult CPR and AED use.

Cost of the class is $75 for the CPR and first aid certification. The cost for just the first aid class is $35, while CPR is $49.

To register, contact Przybylski at 608-377-8782 or by email at cprzybylski@tomahhealth.org by Feb. 4. Class size is limited.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

