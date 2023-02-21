Tomah Health Hospice Touch has scheduled a six-week group grief support series that will be held each Monday from March 6 to April 10 and Wednesdays from March 8 to April 12 at the Hospice/ Palliative Care offices at 601 Straw St. in Tomah.

“The group offers companionship and understanding from others who have experienced a loss, and may be experiencing similar challenges that living with grief brings,” said Hospice Touch bereavement coordinator/social worker Samantha Warsaw, CSW.

Participants can choose from the Monday session that will run from 9:3-11 a.m. or the Wednesday sessions that run from 1-2:30 p.m.

“This supportive setting helps explore ways to move forward with grief,” Warsaw said.

Warsaw said participants will be required to wear a mask.

There is no charge for the program; however, registration is required by calling Hospice Touch at 608-374-0250 by Monday, Feb. 27.