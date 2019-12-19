You are the owner of this article.
Tomah Health schedules January childbirth classes
Tomah Health has scheduled a variety of childbirth education classes in January for expecting moms, soon-to-be dads and family members.

A two-day childbirth education class for moms and dads planning for the birth of their child will be offered Jan. 8 and Jan. 15 from 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The prepared childbirth course focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.

New moms wanting to breast-feed their newborn can learn more about it during a two-hour class Jan. 30 from 6-8 p.m. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breast-feed.

All classes will be held in the first floor conference rooms at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr., Tomah. Interested parents are asked to call 608-377-8688 for information on class costs and registration.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

