Tomah Health has scheduled a variety of childbirth education classes in November for expecting moms, soon-to-be dads and family members.
A two-day childbirth education class for moms and dads planning for the birth of their child, the all-inclusive Prepared Childbirth course will be offered Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This course focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.
Expecting mothers with questions regarding the upcoming delivery of their baby can learn more about the upcoming experience by attending a pre-birth class and tour of the Women’s Health Department Nov. 13 from 5-6 p.m.
New mothers wanting to breast-feed their newborn can learn more about it during a two-hour class Nov. 14 from 6-8 p.m. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breast-feed.
All classes will be held in the first floor conference rooms at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr., Tomah.
Interested parents are asked to call 608-377-8688 for information on class costs and registration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.