Tomah Health has scheduled a variety of childbirth education classes in October for expecting moms, soon to be dads and family members.
A hydrotherapy class is scheduled Oct. 3 from 7-9 p.m. Moms can learn how this technique can assist in promoting a calm, safe and relaxed birth experience. Attendance is highly encouraged by all health care providers, before having a water birth.
Parents can also include younger brothers and sisters in the new addition to the family during a sibling’s class Oct. 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is designed to prepare children for the arrival of a new brother or sister.
A complimentary infant car seat and CPR class will be held Oct. 8 from 6-8 p.m. for parents that delivered their baby at Tomah Health.
Expecting mothers with questions regarding the upcoming delivery of their baby can learn more about the upcoming experience by attending a pre-birth class and tour of the Women’s Health Center at Tomah Health Oct. 16 from 5-6 p.m.
All classes will be held in conference room 1B at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr., Tomah.
Interested parents are asked to call 608-377-8688 for information on class costs and registration. Early registration is recommended.
