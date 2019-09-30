Tomah Health has scheduled a variety of childbirth education classes in October for expecting moms, soon to be dads and family members.

A hydrotherapy class is scheduled Oct. 3 from 7-9 p.m. Moms can learn how this technique can assist in promoting a calm, safe and relaxed birth experience. Attendance is highly encouraged by all health care providers, before having a water birth.

Parents can also include younger brothers and sisters in the new addition to the family during a sibling’s class Oct. 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is designed to prepare children for the arrival of a new brother or sister.

A complimentary infant car seat and CPR class will be held Oct. 8 from 6-8 p.m. for parents that delivered their baby at Tomah Health.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Expecting mothers with questions regarding the upcoming delivery of their baby can learn more about the upcoming experience by attending a pre-birth class and tour of the Women’s Health Center at Tomah Health Oct. 16 from 5-6 p.m.

All classes will be held in conference room 1B at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr., Tomah.

Interested parents are asked to call 608-377-8688 for information on class costs and registration. Early registration is recommended.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.