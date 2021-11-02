Tomah Health schedules two-day drive Nov. 17-18

Continued cases of COVID-19, along with the upcoming flu season, has local healthcare officials in Tomah asking the public to help with an urgent need for blood.

“Collecting and maintaining a stable blood supply has been a challenge since the beginning of COVID,” said Versiti Blood Center account representative Emalea Cogdill. “The weather, holidays, flu season and the ongoing pandemic will truly test the blood that we can provide to our community hospitals.”

Cogdill said to maintain a three-day supply of life-saving blood, Versiti needs on average 10,500 donors per week across the organization.

“During this time of year blood drives unfortunately get cancelled due to weather adding to this issue. While all of these unpredictable situations interrupt blood collection, healthy donors are encouraged to find a blood drive to help us face these unforeseeable situations,” Cogdill said.

To help meet the need, Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are holding a two-day blood drive Nov. 17-18 from noon to 5 p.m. at Tomah Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah.

The drives are being held at Tomah’s Recreation Park due to continued COVID-19 visitor restrictions at Tomah Health.

“We are extremely thankful to Tomah Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz and his staff for continued use of Recreation Park for our drives,” Tomah Health Marketing & Public Relations director Eric Prise said. He said donors are encouraged to register for a donation time at tomahhealth.org.

To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent. While the process for whole blood donation usually takes about one hour, the blood collection itself is usually about 10 minutes.

Prise said the November drive will wrap up the 2021 blood donation calendar for Tomah Health.

“For people who have not yet donated blood this year, now is the time to step up and help us out,” Prise said.

BloodCenter officials remind the public that the blood donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.