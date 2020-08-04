Tomah Health schedules virtual childbirth education classes

A complimentary infant car seat and CPR class will be held virtually Thursday, Aug. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. for parents who delivered their baby at Tomah Health.

The hospital recommends childbirth education class for moms and dads planning for the birth of their child. The classes will be offered virtually Monday, Aug. 17 from 5:45-8 p.m. The course focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.