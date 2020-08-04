You are the owner of this article.
Tomah Health schedules virtual childbirth education classes
Tomah Health has scheduled virtual childbirth education classes in August for expecting moms and soon-to-be dads.

A complimentary infant car seat and CPR class will be held virtually Thursday, Aug. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. for parents who delivered their baby at Tomah Health.

The hospital recommends childbirth education class for moms and dads planning for the birth of their child. The classes will be offered virtually Monday, Aug. 17 from 5:45-8 p.m. The course focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.

All classes will be held virtually using WebEx. Interested parents must register in advance by calling 608-377-8688.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

