Tomah Health seeks dogs for pet therapy
Tomah Health is inviting area dog owners to consider training their pet to become a future therapy dog. Hospital volunteer coordinator Kasey Bloom said pet therapy certification is being offered to select dogs.

“We want dogs and their owners who are looking to volunteer their time with Hospice and provide pet therapy for our Hospice Touch/Palliative Care patients,” Bloom said.

She said the complimentary pet therapy certification will include six one-hour training sessions beginning at 10 a.m. July 15 and 29 and Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 28 at the Exhibit Building at Recreation Park in Tomah. Training will be provided by Happy Trails Training Center, LLC.

Bloom said dogs and handlers that complete the course will be recognized as a certified therapy dog. Owners must complete the Hospice Volunteer orientation after the dog certification course.

All dogs must adhere to a number of standards outlined by the Therapy Dogs International testing requirements.

“Not all dogs are able to become a certified therapy dog, but owners might be surprised that their dog could help others during trying and difficult times,” Bloom said. She added that if dogs do not meet requirements, they may be asked to wait and come to a later class.

Bloom said dogs must also be up-to-date on all shots including a current rabies vaccine. Documents will need to be presented at the first class. Masks will be required of owners while indoors, and social distancing will be followed.

Interested dog owners must register in advance for the classes by calling the Tomah Health Hospice Touch/Life Choices Palliative Care office at 608-374-0250 by July 12.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

