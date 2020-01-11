Tomah Health seeks help with blood shortage

Despite a mild winter, Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin officials are asking area residents to help with a blood shortage by donating at Tomah Health Thursday, Jan. 23 from noon to 5 p.m.

“Blood is traditionally in short supply during the winter months, and January in particular can be a difficult month for blood donations,” Versiti multimedia communications specialist Zach Warren said. “This year, donations of O positive and O negative blood are critically low. January is National Blood Donor month, so now is the perfect time to celebrate by giving the gift of life,” Warren added.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin serves more than 50 hospitals across Wisconsin, including Tomah Health.

The Jan. 23 drive will be held in the first floor conference rooms at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr.

To donate, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may donate with parental consent. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at tomahhealth.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.

