Tomah Health seeks public's help

Officials at Tomah Health are asking area residents to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as the Thanksgiving holiday nears.

“Our numbers have been quite full, as have the other regional hospitals who are experiencing the same thing,” said hospital Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre, MSN, RN.

Myhre said that while outpatient elective cases are still being done at the hospital, such cases could be paused if the number of COVID cases continues to rise.

“We have said for a while that we knew that COVID would not be one big event but rather waves of activity,” Myhre said. She added that Tomah Health remains in phase two of its three-phase pandemic recovery plan.

She said the only way to slow the spread is by following guidelines.

“If we all would follow the three W’s — wearing a mask, washing and sanitizing, and watching distance that would help us all,” said Myhre.

Myhre said the hospital’s pandemic recovery committee has been meeting twice a week to determine the availability of staff to care for patients, available beds and amount of supplies needed to operate on a daily basis.