Tomah Health seeks public's help

Officials at Tomah Health are asking area residents to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as the Thanksgiving holiday nears.
“Our numbers have been quite full, as have the other regional hospitals who are experiencing the same thing,” said hospital Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre, MSN, RN.
Myhre said that while outpatient elective cases are still being done at the hospital, such cases could be paused if the number of COVID cases continues to rise.
“We have said for a while that we knew that COVID would not be one big event but rather waves of activity,” Myhre said. She added that Tomah Health remains in phase two of its three-phase pandemic recovery plan.
She said the only way to slow the spread is by following guidelines.
“If we all would follow the three W’s — wearing a mask, washing and sanitizing, and watching distance that would help us all,” said Myhre.
Myhre said the hospital’s pandemic recovery committee has been meeting twice a week to determine the availability of staff to care for patients, available beds and amount of supplies needed to operate on a daily basis.
“Our continued mission is centered on the safety of patients, staff and communities during this pandemic," she said.
Tomah Health began restricting visitors Nov. 12 as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb. No visitors are allowed in hospital’s Emergency and Urgent Care Departments, as well infusion services, surgical department and Warrens Clinic through the Thanksgiving holiday.
“The restriction of visitors allows us to focus on the patients that we care for and decreases the amount of supplies, including personal protective equipment that we use,” Myhre said.
She added that exceptions to the no-visitor policy may be granted on a case-by-case basis, including end-of-life care and other specific circumstances.
“We understand that restrictions have been difficult on our patients, their families and our staff, but truly appreciate all the cooperation, which has enabled us to continue providing safe, quality care," Myhre said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests celebrating with loved ones virtually online. Officials said traditional Thanksgiving dishes could be made and delivered in a way that does not involve contact to relatives, neighbors or those who might be feeling lonely.
