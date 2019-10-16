Senior citizens can learn how to prevent illnesses and injuries during the 22nd annual Tomah Health Senior Health & Safety Expo scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24 at Cranberry Country Lodge, Tomah.
Coordinated by Tomah Health Community Outreach Occupational Health and Wellness, the event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.
“We value the well-being of our community, and this long-standing event provides important local health information and screenings for seniors,” said Tomah Health community health educator Julie Anderson, RN.
Anderson said more than 30 vendors are expected to attend the event and offer a wide range of health and wellness educational topics.
“We’ll also offer free health screenings that may alert seniors of health concerns to bring to their primary care providers," Anderson said.
She said seniors can also take advantage of free health screenings including, eye health, hearing, balance, non-fasting cholesterol and blood pressure.
Anderson said at 10:30 a.m., RFD TV’s Midwest country singers and Nashville recording artists Maggie Mae and Stevey Ray will take to the stage and present a “show you don’t want to miss with plenty of toe-tappin’ music.”
Complimentary food and refreshments will be available plus door prizes. Everyone attending will also get a free Tomah Health shopping tote. There is no charge to attend.
