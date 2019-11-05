Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are looking to area residents to donate blood heading into a busy time of year.
“As we near a time of Thanksgiving and gratitude for family, friends, and the good health from which many of us benefit, there is no better gesture of thanks than to donate blood,” said Fay Spano, director of public relations for Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin. “The holidays become an especially difficult time for donations, so we hope the season will inspire a commitment to donate to help patients in need.”
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin serves more than 50 hospitals across Wisconsin, including Tomah Health.
Residents can donate blood at Tomah Health Nov. 21 from noon to 6 p.m. in the first floor conference rooms. “Since this is the first drive at our new facility, we want to encourage past donors and new donors to consider being part of the event,” said Eric Prise, director of marketing and public relations at Tomah Health. Prise said donors should enter Tomah Health using the main hospital entrance at 501 Gopher Dr. He said all attempting donors will receive a complimentary Tomah Health shopping tote.
To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent.
Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at tomahhealth.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
