Tomah Health sleep services receives accreditation

As part of the new department at Tomah Health, sleep services medical director Dr. Alexander Villareal, M.D., together with Thayer, will collaborate to diagnose and treat sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea. Villareal is certified in sleep medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is also a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Obstructive sleep apnea happens when a person's airway becomes blocked during sleep. The blockages (apneas) can occur numerous times in a night and prevent the person from achieving healthy, restful sleep. Thayer said people with untreated obstructive sleep apnea are at higher risk for stroke, heart attack, diabetes, depression, atrial fibrillation, work and traffic accidents.

Thayer said services available at Tomah Health include overnight sleep studies, follow-up and treatment and sleep consultations with sleep specialists, along with CPAP equipment and supplies, which will be offered by a third-party vendor.

“The first appointment with a sleep specialist will be a consult where sleep habits and concerns will be discussed. If a sleep study is suggested by the provider, it will be ordered at that time and a follow-up appointment to discuss the results will be scheduled,” Thayer said. “We are looking forward to providing quality sleep services close to home for area residents.”