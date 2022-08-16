Tomah Health staff support Caring Closet

Danielle Calhoun knows how hard it is for struggling families to provide everyday items like clothing and diapers for their children. That’s why the president of The Caring Closet Inc., said a recent donation of supplies from Tomah Health employees is greatly appreciated.

“It’s extremely important,” Calhoun said of the hospital’s contribution. “We only run on donations and help families in Monroe County that are in need,” she said. “It really takes a village to do what we do.”

A number of Tomah Health staff donated two carts of items during a Wellness Walk & Give Back Event Aug. 9 coordinated by the hospital’s Infusion Services and Women’s Health Service Departments.

“Women’s Health and Infusion Services Departments wanted to get our hospital staff and their families together to promote wellness while supporting our mission to give back to the community that we serve,” said Tomah Health Women’s Health and Infusion Services Director Carrie Lord, MSN, RN, RNC-OB. “With the positive responses we received, we plan to have this become an annual event and look forward to supporting each other and our community in the future.”

Hospital employees and their families were invited to take part in the walk and consider donations of diapers, large storage totes, backpacks and school supplies. Lord said she was happy with staff who took part in the event and, more importantly, those who made a donation.

Located at 903 Superior Ave. in the former downtown Tomah Post Office building, Calhoun said The Caring Closet has been in operation about three years assisting foster parents and families with children birth through three years old.

“With the number of issues that families have been going through, including COVID, it’s super important for us (to help) them out,” she said. “I just took in an infant this past weekend and able to go to The Closet and get newborn clothing for the child.”

She said The Caring Closet works with different agencies in the county to help supply clothing, diapers, bedding, toys and bags. Calhoun said area social workers put families in touch with her to help meet the need, which has been great lately.

Calhoun said anyone in need of assistance or interested in donating items can contact her via their Facebook page or by calling 608-343-1652. “We are always grateful for any donations,” she said.