Tomah Health supports Tomah School District Rehab
Tomah Health supports Tomah School District Rehab

Donation

Tomah Health rehabilitation services coordinator and physical therapist Emily Wall, left, and rehab director and physical therapist Tim Kortbein hand off a Rifton TRAM to Tomah Area School District director of pupil services Dr. Paul Skofronick. The Rifton TRAM is a transfer and mobility device that was previously used in the former Tomah Memorial Hospital Rehab Services Department.

 Steve Rundio

Tomah Health Rehabilitation Services has donated a piece of therapy equipment that will help to enhance services provided to special education students in the Tomah School District.

Rehab Services director and Physical Therapist Tim Kortbein said the hospital has donated a Rifton TRAM, which is used for standing and walking support for patients.

“In our new facility (Tomah Health), we use an overhead system that allows us to do this, so this piece was brought over from the old campus (Tomah Memorial Hospital), and we wanted to donate the equipment to the school district to support their programs and students,” Kortbein said.

Tomah Area School District Director of Pupil Services Dr. Paul Skofronick said the device is a welcome addition to services provided to district students.

“We were very excited because this is a piece of equipment that we can use for our special education students with mobility challenges and get them from one site to another and work on their therapies,” Skofronick said.

Designed for the safety, convenience and dignity of both patient and caregiver, the Rifton TRAM is also used for gait training.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

