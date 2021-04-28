Tomah Health supports Tomah School District Rehab

Tomah Health Rehabilitation Services has donated a piece of therapy equipment that will help to enhance services provided to special education students in the Tomah School District.

Rehab Services director and Physical Therapist Tim Kortbein said the hospital has donated a Rifton TRAM, which is used for standing and walking support for patients.

“In our new facility (Tomah Health), we use an overhead system that allows us to do this, so this piece was brought over from the old campus (Tomah Memorial Hospital), and we wanted to donate the equipment to the school district to support their programs and students,” Kortbein said.

Tomah Area School District Director of Pupil Services Dr. Paul Skofronick said the device is a welcome addition to services provided to district students.

“We were very excited because this is a piece of equipment that we can use for our special education students with mobility challenges and get them from one site to another and work on their therapies,” Skofronick said.

Designed for the safety, convenience and dignity of both patient and caregiver, the Rifton TRAM is also used for gait training.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.