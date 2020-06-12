Tomah Health takes next step to reopen

Tomah Health is taking another step in its plan to fully reopen its facility and services.
Effective Monday, June 15, phase two of a three part plan takes effect. According to Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise, the second part of the plan calls for opening access to the hospital’s Rehab Services entrance on the west side of the Tomah Health campus for Rehab patients only from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Prise said all other hospital patients and visitors should use the hospital’s main entrance or emergency department entrance.
He said all patients and visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive and must wear a face covering.
“Visitors who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter the hospital,” said Prise.
He said all patients having any type of invasive procedure will be tested for COVID-19
Prise said visitor restrictions will still remain in place during phase two.
“Patients at Tomah Health may have one person, 18 years or older, visit them in Acute Care and accompany them for surgeries at the hospital per 24-hour period,” he said. “One support person over 18 will also be allowed for births in the hospital’s Women’s Health Department, and our hospital cafeteria will remain closed to the public.”
He said one person, 18 years or older will also be allowed at the hospital’s Hospice and Palliative Care facility at 601 Straw St. in Tomah, while its Warrens Clinic will continue its hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 101 Unity Dr., Warrens. The clinic is closed Saturdays and Sundays.
“Patients and visitors are asked not to congregate in any area inside the building and social distancing including six foot buffers will be followed in all waiting areas,” Prise said. “We understand that restrictions have been difficult on our patients, their families and our staff, but truly appreciate all the cooperation which has enabled us to continue our reopening plan and kept everyone safe.”
