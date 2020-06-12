Tomah Health takes next step to reopen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tomah Health is taking another step in its plan to fully reopen its facility and services.

Effective Monday, June 15, phase two of a three part plan takes effect. According to Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise, the second part of the plan calls for opening access to the hospital’s Rehab Services entrance on the west side of the Tomah Health campus for Rehab patients only from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Prise said all other hospital patients and visitors should use the hospital’s main entrance or emergency department entrance.

He said all patients and visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive and must wear a face covering.

“Visitors who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter the hospital,” said Prise.

He said all patients having any type of invasive procedure will be tested for COVID-19

Prise said visitor restrictions will still remain in place during phase two.