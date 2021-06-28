Tomah Health Thanks COVID Vaccination Volunteers

Pace said the hospital’s efforts were very organized and very well-run due to the support from the hospital and Anderson.

“The person who really made this run was Julie Anderson. It was unbelievable her dedication to this,” Pace said. “It was exceedingly well-run and a great pleasure to work there. It was a very successful public health initiative.”

Anderson said Tomah Health volunteers administered more than 6,300 vaccines during six clinics for hospital staff and 59 clinic sessions that included community members and some staff with more than 2,100 hours of logged clinic time.

“It was a huge team effort and everyone played a valuable role in the clinics,” Anderson said of the 24 volunteers. “I am so proud of this group of people and believe they made an extremely meaningful contribution to our community during in this pandemic.”

According to the Monroe County Health Department, 32,831 vaccines have been administered in the county with 35.2% of county residents fully vaccinated and 38.2% of county residents with at least one dose. Residents 65 years and older have had a higher vaccination rate with 74.3% fully vaccinated and 76.6% with at least one dose.

For anyone who has not yet been vaccinated, Pace said it is critical to get the vaccine.