Tomah Health Thanks COVID Vaccination Volunteers

Volunteers who administered COVID-19 vaccines at Tomah Health made the difference in the fight against the pandemic. That was the assessment of clinic volunteer and retired Gundersen Health System Dr. Mike Pace. The Sparta resident was among a group of volunteers who gathered for an appreciation celebration coordinated by Tomah Health June 17.
“It was a wonderful volunteer celebration,” said Tomah Health employee health nurse Julie Anderson, MSN, RN, who helped coordinate the event.
Anderson said providing timely mass vaccinations for residents of Monroe County took a dedicated group to be successful.
“We had an amazing group of volunteers with years of experience in health care or public service. The volunteers were inspired to make a difference in the pandemic and came to work their shift knowing they were making a difference,” Anderson said. “When you are happy to help, you provide better customer service and make the experience rewarding for everyone.”
Pace volunteered at the Tomah Health COVID clinic from January to May.
“Tomah Health was a real pioneer in Monroe County for initiating this (clinic) and carrying through with it,” Pace said. “Everybody who worked there was very dedicated to it. We put in some long hours, but it was very satisfying and gratifying because it was such an important thing.”
Pace said the hospital’s efforts were very organized and very well-run due to the support from the hospital and Anderson.
“The person who really made this run was Julie Anderson. It was unbelievable her dedication to this,” Pace said. “It was exceedingly well-run and a great pleasure to work there. It was a very successful public health initiative.”
Anderson said Tomah Health volunteers administered more than 6,300 vaccines during six clinics for hospital staff and 59 clinic sessions that included community members and some staff with more than 2,100 hours of logged clinic time.
“It was a huge team effort and everyone played a valuable role in the clinics,” Anderson said of the 24 volunteers. “I am so proud of this group of people and believe they made an extremely meaningful contribution to our community during in this pandemic.”
According to the Monroe County Health Department, 32,831 vaccines have been administered in the county with 35.2% of county residents fully vaccinated and 38.2% of county residents with at least one dose. Residents 65 years and older have had a higher vaccination rate with 74.3% fully vaccinated and 76.6% with at least one dose.
For anyone who has not yet been vaccinated, Pace said it is critical to get the vaccine.
“This is science, and you need to get away from politics. This is a very safe and a very effective vaccine. The effectiveness of this vaccine is remarkable when you compare it to a lot of the other vaccines that have been available in the past,” said Pace. “People are going to be around other people, and a lot of the infections with COVID-19 are asymptomatic, so you don’t know where you are being exposed to people. The vaccine is the answer.”
Even though vaccines are no longer being administered at Tomah Health, Anderson suggested anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine should visit the Monroe County Health Department web page at https://healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine/ or call 608-269-8666 for vaccine information.