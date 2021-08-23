 Skip to main content
Tomah Health tightens restrictions after COVID-19 cases spike
Coronavirus Virus Outbreak

Coronavirus virus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

Due to a continued rise in COVID-19 cases, Tomah Health has reinstated a number of policies to protect visitors and hospital staff.

According to hospital chief nursing officer Tracy Myhre, only two visitors per patient are allowed in the Acute Care, Women’s Health, Emergency & Urgent Care and Surgical Services departments during a 24–hour period. She said just one visitor is allowed for all outpatient appointments and services.

“Despite closing our Emergency Operations Center and holding our last pandemic committee meeting just over a month ago, COVID cases are unfortunately going in the wrong direction,” Myhre said. “We understand that restrictions have been difficult on our patients, their families and our staff but truly appreciate all the cooperation, which has enabled us to continue providing safe, quality care."

Myhre said all visitors to Tomah Health will be screened upon entrance to the hospital, and masks are required. She said the hospital’s visitor limitations are determined by the availability of staff to care for patients, available beds, amount of supplies needed on a daily basis and cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Myhre also strongly encouraged everyone to wear a mask and to get a COVID-19 vaccination. In Monroe County, 18,288 residents or 39% are totally vaccinated against COVID.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

