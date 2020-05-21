Tomah Health to begin first phase of reopening June 1

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tomah Health will begin the first phase of reopening services to the public June 1.

Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre said department managers and coordinators have designed recovery plans and been meeting to discuss details for a number of weeks in light of COVID-19.

“Tomah Health leaders have mapped out an intentional but safe plan that provides various services in phases,” Myhre said.

Tomah Health canceled events and halted many services in mid-March due to the pandemic.

Since that time, Myhre said, emergency room and urgent care have continued as well as services provided at the hospital’s Warrens Clinic and Hospice Touch and Life Choices Palliative Care facilities. She said Tomah Health has also been offering telehealth services since May 13.

“We continue to follow all Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Monroe County Health Department safety guidelines.”

Myhre said safety precautions for reopening will include COVID-19 testing of all patients having any type of invasive procedure. She said all patients will also be required to wear a mask and sanitize their hands upon entrance to the hospital.