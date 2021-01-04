Tomah Health to sponsor Jan. 26-27 blood drive at Tomah Recreation Park

The winter is a difficult time for blood drives, abd that is why Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are joining forces to meet area blood needs by holding a two-day blood drive Jan. 26-27 from noon to 5 p.m. at Tomah Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah.

“Blood is traditionally in short supply during the winter months, and January in particular can be a difficult month for blood donations,” said Versiti BloodCenter account representative Emalea Cogdill. “January is National Blood Donor month, and someone needs blood every three seconds, so now is the perfect time to give the gift of life,” Cogdill said.

The January drives will be held at Tomah’s Recreation Park due to continued COVID visitor restrictions at Tomah Health.

“We are extremely thankful to the Tomah Parks and Recreation Department for continued use of Recreation Park for our drives,” Tomah Health Marketing and Public Relations director Eric Prise said.

He encouraged donors to register for a donation time at tomahhealth.org.

Cogdill said donations are expected to be more challenging in the coming months as COVID-19 continues to spike and flu season approaches.