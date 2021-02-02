Tomah Health touts vaccine, second dose

Tomah Health officials are touting the benefit of the COVID-19 vaccine, including the importance of a second dose.

Tomah Health employee health nurse Julie Anderson, MSN, RN, said hospital officials continue to work cooperatively with the Monroe County Health Department to vaccinate eligible recipients.

“We are working closely with the Monroe County Health Department, who is collecting information for people who are interested and qualify for the vaccine,” Anderson said. “We have given over 800 people their first COVID vaccine and have started giving second doses to Tomah Health staff.”

She said 110 staff has completed the series including the second dose.

Tomah Health physician assistant Jerry Fushianes was one hospital staff who has received the second dose.

“We know that the first immunization does a good job at starting the process, but the second one really activates the immune system to build good immunity and help prevent the contraction and spread,” Fushianes said.

While there are a number of myths circulating about the vaccine and a second dose, Fushianes said getting the vaccine and the second dose is critical to fighting the pandemic.