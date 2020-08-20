Tomah Health updates visitors policy

Tomah Health has changed its policy regarding visitors to the hospital’s emergency and Urgent Care Departments. According to Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise, one visitor over 18 years of age will now be allowed in the two departments at the facility at 501 Gopher Dr. He said exceptions will be considered for anyone under 18 years.
Prise said patients at Tomah Health may also have one person, 18 years or older, visit them in the hospital’s Acute Care Department and accompany them for surgeries at the hospital per 24-hour period. One support person over 18 will also be allowed for births in the hospital's Women’s Health Department and for obstetric patients having an OB ultrasound, Prise said.
He said no visitors are allowed for outpatient visits, including rehabilitation, imaging and infusion services.
“We understand that restrictions have been difficult on our patients, their families and our staff but truly appreciate all the cooperation which has enabled us to continue providing safe, quality care,” said Prise.
Due to limitations on testing supplies, Prise said Tomah Health does not provide COVID-19 testing to patients who are not exhibiting symptoms.
“Testing is provided to symptomatic patients that are cared for in our Urgent Care and emergency departments. Patients who are not exhibiting COVID symptoms but still wish to be tested should reach out to their primary physician or attend a community testing event,” said Prise.
He added that despite some reports, the hospital has no shortage of personal protective equipment or PPE.
“Patients and visitors to Tomah Health, our Warrens Clinic and Hospice & Palliative Care facilities are reminded that masks are required upon entering our buildings. For their safety, and the safety of other patients and our staff, masks or face coverings must be worn,” said Prise.
He said all patients and visitors will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive.
“Visitors who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter our facilities," Prise said.
Prise added that Tomah Health continues to resume a full offering of health care services while following a number of safety measures.
“Our staff remains committed to providing safe, quality care by implementing COVID screenings, rigorous cleaning, safe waiting areas, visitor limitations and video visit appointments to keep patients and families in the community get and stay well," he said.
