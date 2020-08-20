Tomah Health updates visitors policy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tomah Health has changed its policy regarding visitors to the hospital’s emergency and Urgent Care Departments. According to Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise, one visitor over 18 years of age will now be allowed in the two departments at the facility at 501 Gopher Dr. He said exceptions will be considered for anyone under 18 years.

Prise said patients at Tomah Health may also have one person, 18 years or older, visit them in the hospital’s Acute Care Department and accompany them for surgeries at the hospital per 24-hour period. One support person over 18 will also be allowed for births in the hospital's Women’s Health Department and for obstetric patients having an OB ultrasound, Prise said.

He said no visitors are allowed for outpatient visits, including rehabilitation, imaging and infusion services.

“We understand that restrictions have been difficult on our patients, their families and our staff but truly appreciate all the cooperation which has enabled us to continue providing safe, quality care,” said Prise.

Due to limitations on testing supplies, Prise said Tomah Health does not provide COVID-19 testing to patients who are not exhibiting symptoms.