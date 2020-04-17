Tomah Health uses ingenuity to keep staff safe

“I’ve never seen anything like this prior to this pandemic,” Downing said. “It kind of resembles a croup tent used with children treated with nebulizers, but I have not seen this until this pandemic hit. People are kind of feeding off each other’s ideas on what works and what doesn’t.” she said.

Loging said they have made four of the hoods that can be reused after cleaned and new plastic sheeting is installed.

“Each one cost us roughly 40 something dollars to make, not including labor time,” Loging added. “We have a template and can knock them out rapidly if we need more.”

Downing said front-line staff was instrumental in the project.

“They really liked it and they’re excited to have a protective piece of equipment like this,” she said.

Even though hospital staff has not had to use the new hood, Downing said they have them available for use in surgery, acute care and emergency departments if the need arises.

She added that Tomah Health would be willing to share the idea and plans with other medical facilities looking to provide a safeguard for staff.

“If there are any other health care facilities that are looking for something like this it. It is easy and relatively cheap to put together,” she said. “It’s all new to everybody, and we’re taking the best ideas that we can find and trying to make them better so we can keep our staff safe.”

