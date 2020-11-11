 Skip to main content
Tomah Health, Versiti schedule blood drive for Nov. 18-19
Tomah Health, Versiti schedule blood drive for Nov. 18-19

Tomah Health and Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin have joined for a two-day blood drive Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Nov. 19 from noon to 5 p.m. at Tomah Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave.

“The impact of COVID-19 as flu season approaches could further create challenges to maintain a readily available blood supply for patients at our community hospitals, such as Tomah Health, that are in need of life-saving treatments this fall and winter,” said Versiti BloodCenter account representative Emalea Cogdill. “We have such a large donor pool here in Tomah that is always so generous to give at the drives,” Cogdill said.

Donors can register for either Nov. 18 or Nov. 19 on the Tomah Health website at tomahhealth.org.

“We are extremely thankful to the Tomah Parks and Recreation Department for continued use of Recreation Park for our drives,” Tomah Health Marketing & Public Relations director Eric Prise said. He said the drive location has been moved from Tomah Health due to continued COVID-19 visitor restrictions at the hospital.

BloodCenter officials remind the public that the blood donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus.

The SARS CoV-2 antibody test will also be performed on all donations as part of standard testing.

Donors looking for more information regarding the antibody test are urged to visit versiti.org/home/coronavirus-information#FAQs.

Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin, including Tomah Health.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

