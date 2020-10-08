Tomah Health, Versiti schedule special blood drive Oct. 20

Due to a number of canceled blood drives across the state, Tomah Health and Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin have joined for a special one-day blood drive in the recreation building at Tomah’s Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave. Tuesday, Oct. 20 from noon to 5 p.m.

“We are extremely thankful to the Tomah Parks and Recreation Department for use of the site for our October drive,” Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said.

Prise said the drive location was moved from Tomah Health due to continued COVID-19 visitor restrictions at the hospital.

Donors can register by visiting the hospital website at tomahhealth.org.

“We have such a large donor pool here in Tomah that is always so generous to give at the drives, that we realize that we need to provide donors with more opportunities to donate so looking into the future, especially in the fall and winter,” Versiti BloodCenter account representative Emalea Cogdill said.

BloodCenter officials remind the public that the blood donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus. The SARS CoV-2 antibody test will also be performed on all donations as part of standard testing.