Tomah Health welcomes first baby of 2021
Tomah Health welcomes first baby of 2021

New baby

Remi Nicole Leis, daughter of Cole Leis and Jessica Reimer of Ontario was the first baby born at Tomah Health in 2021 arriving at 5:25 a.m. Jan. 1.

Jessica Reimer and Cole Leis never thought that they would have a New Year’s Day baby.

The Ontario couple said they were surprised that their daughter, Remi Nicole Leis, was the first baby born at Tomah Health in 2021. Remi arrived Jan. 1 at 5:25 a.m. weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

“I was very surprised. I thought she was going to be early,” Jessica said.

“I was surprised too,” Cole added.

It is the third child for the couple.

Jessica and Cole had to battle through the snow to arrive at Tomah Health Dec. 30 before having their baby Jan. 1.

“We even made it in record time,” Cole said.

Remi was one of two babies born at Tomah Health Jan. 1.

As the first baby born in 2021, the couple received a gift basket from Women’s Health Services at Tomah Health.

Hospital marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said 252 babies were born at Tomah Health last year, including 127 girls and 125 boys. He said 263 babies were born in 2019.

As for the most popular baby names in 2020, Prise said Ryley was the top girl name while there was a three-way tie for the most popular boy’s name: Carson, Henry and Vincent.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

