Tomah Health welcomes first baby of 2022

Tomah Health kicked off the New Year by welcoming its first baby Jan. 1.

Rachel Bogdan and Christopher Collins of LaFarge are the proud parents of their first child, Hailey Christine Collins who arrived Saturday, Jan. 1 at 11:19 p.m. weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

It is the couple’s first child.

“It was amazing,” Rachel said of the delivery at Tomah Health. “Everyone here was so supportive and helpful to take care of us and make sure we were comfortable through all of it.”

“The team here did great; it was awesome,” added Christopher, who said he is looking forward to spending time with his daughter. “I’m very excited and looking forward to teaching her how to hunt, fish and do some hiking in the woods,” he said with a smile. “It’s been tiresome so far, but exciting.”

As the first baby born in 2022, the couple received a gift basket from Women’s Health Services at Tomah Health.

Hospital marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said 284 babies were born at Tomah Health last year, including 145 boys and 139 girls boys. He said it is the first year since 2019 when there were more boy babies than girls born at the hospital.

As for the most popular baby names in 2021, Prise said Lucas/Lukas was the top boy name while Layla was the most popular girl name. Prise said other popular boy names included Cooper, Daniel, Henry, Hudson, James, Jasper, Mason, Oliver and Waylon while other favorite girl names were Brielle, Charlotte, Claire, Ella, Ellie, Everleigh, Grace, Kinsley, Natalie, Oaklynn, Vivian and Wren.

Prise said 252 babies were born in 2020, including 127 girls and 125 boys.

