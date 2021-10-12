Tomah Health welcomes physical therapist

Tomah Health has welcomed physical therapist Sheena Voge, PT, DPT to its rehabilitation services team.

Voge is certified in LSVT BIG for Parkinson’s disease patients, and Selective Functional Movement Assessment, which is designed to identify musculoskeletal dysfunction among individuals affected by pain.

“What I enjoy most about physical therapy is getting to know my patients and seeing their progress throughout the rehabilitation process. It is incredible how exercise can decrease pain and increase ease of movement and overall function. My mission as a physical therapist is to empower my patients to live, rather than be,” Voge said.

Voge received her doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Evansville, Evansville, Indians, and a bachelor of science degree in exercise acience from Carroll University in Waukesha.

Her special interests include orthopedics, neurological conditions, manual therapy, sports rehabilitation and aquatic therapy.

“I am ecstatic to be working at Tomah Health because the staff exudes kindness, which makes the patients feel comfortable and makes coming to work fun,” Voge said.

To learn more about Tomah Health rehabilitation services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, visit TomahHealth.

