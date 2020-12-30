Tomah Health workers get COVID-19 vaccine

Tomah Health emergency department nurse practitioner Laura Miller said she felt blessed to be the first employee to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

“First, it’s amazing that science has developed this vaccine and secondly, it is pretty awesome that Tomah Health has been able to acquire it for us as employees,” Miller, A.P.N.P., said before being inoculated Dec. 28.

Miller was one of 20 staff to get the Moderna vaccine during the first of a four-day staff vaccine clinic set up in the hospital’s first-floor classrooms.

“It means hope for the community. Hope that we are nearing the end of this awful pandemic,” Miller said.

As a member of the Tomah Health emergency services department, Miller described the daily COVID activity as "up and down."

“There are moments where it seems like things are improving and people are feeling we will find a point of normalcy soon and then another wave hits and we feel a bit more despair and hopeless, so having this vaccine will hopefully help lift spirits throughout the hospital and the community,” she said.

Hospital pharmacy director Todd Chapman, PharmD, who also received the vaccine, said the process of getting the vaccine has been interesting.