Tomah Health workforce challenged by COVID

“We had a handful of individuals that we knew were facing retirement, and I think the COVID pandemic made them reassess what was important to them from an employment and personal standpoint and they decided that it was time for them to retire," Reinert said.

Reinert said the hospital’s COVID Community Vaccine Clinic is one example of a positive workforce issue over the past year.

“Our employees are really flexible and willing to go wherever the need is — which is huge. That really helps with teamwork and helps us to get the job done. That’s the staff we have here at Tomah Health," she said.

She said according to a recent WHA WebEx, the future of health care careers could be even more challenging.

“Creativity is important since when faced with life’s problems and challenges, you need to think outside the box for solutions. I think that’s what health care needs to look at moving forward,” Reinert said.

There were 82 new hires at Tomah Health in 2020 compared to 75 in 2019. The 2020 figure is down slightly from 2018 when 92 new hires were recorded. The hospital currently employs just over 400 staff.