Tomah Health's Jackie Brown earns DAISY Award

Jackie Brown never thought she would receive an award for taking care of people. The Tomah Health emergency services registered nurse was named the hospital’s 2021 recipient of the internationally recognized DAISY Award May 10 as part of Nurse’s Week.

“I feel very honored; it is a special thing and I definitely don’t feel like I deserve it,” said Brown, who has been a nurse for nearly 12 years, and a member of the Tomah Health emergency services department, the last three years.

The recognition program was established by the not-for-profit DAISY Foundation, based in Glen Ellen, California, by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an autoimmune disease. Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, president and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation said the care Patrick and his family received from nurses inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Tomah resident Wendy Wright nominated Brown based on the care Brown gave to Wright’s husband, Todd, during a visit to the Tomah Health emergency room Dec. 10.