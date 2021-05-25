Tomah Health's Newlun receives rural health recognition

Tomah Health Emergency Preparedness director James Newlun is among a select group of health care professionals in Wisconsin recognized for making a significant contribution to rural health and the local community.

Newlun received the Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative’s Rural Health Ambassador Excellence award during a ceremony at Tomah Health May 14 as part of the hospital’s recognition of National Hospital Week.

“Often you see health care employees doing a lot, and I think that is even more so indicative of rural health care employees,” said Jeremy Levin, director of advocacy for the Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative, which presented the award. “We’ve been doing this (award) since 2004 because there are so many rural health care employees that are deserving of being honored.”

As the emergency preparedness specialist at Tomah Health, Newlun is responsible for planning and directing all disaster response and crisis management activities for the hospital.