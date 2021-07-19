Tomah High School 50s class reunion set for Sept. 10

A reunion of the 1950 to 1959 graduates from Tomah High School will be held on Friday, Sept. 10 at Cranberry Country Lodge, Tomah.

During this decade, referred to as “The Glorious ‘50’s," students were attending high school on the hill, the building currently used as the Tomah Middle School. Known then as the Tomah Indians, most students walked to school or rode a school bus. Few had cars. Having survived the pandemic, the graduates, now in their 80s, have reason to celebrate.

Registration for the reunion, designed to bring back graduates over a 10-year period, will begin in the lodge at 10 a.m. with lunch served at noon. Social time follows.

The price per person in $17.

Alumni are requested to reserve in advance by Aug. 1. Contact Lyda Lanier at 608-372-4597, Class of 1950, or chairperson Greg Griffin at 608-819-6886.

