Tomah High School Academic Decathlon team places ninth

This year has been a groundbreaking year for Tomah High School’s Academic Decathlon team.

Academic Decathlon is a team-based academic sport in which a team of nine people compete against other teams across Wisconsin. Each team is divided into three separate GPA categories, and students compete against others in their category in knowledge about a specific topic over a wide range of subjects. Students are required to take tests, study music and art, write essays, give speeches and participate in interviews. The theme this year is The Cold War.

Last year the team finished 14th in the state in Tomah’s first-ever appearance at the state level competition. This year Tomah has improved by making the state competition for a second time and achieving the ninth highest score statewide. In Tomah’s region, the school placed third out of nine competing teams.

In their categories, Joy Hilson, Landon Habeck and Matthew Hennessey all scored ribbons at the competition, including first-place finishes in the essay from Habeck and Hilson.

Devon Aquino and Kendall Frederick each took home two ribbons, including a first place finish from Frederick in Science.