Art students at Tomah High School created portraits of children of the Rohingya ethnic group as part of the non-profit organization The Memory Project.

Back Row: Bonnie Vlasek, Samara Steinmetz, Jodi Thompson, Autumn Sparks and Molly Zimpel.

Middle Row: Brock Greathouse, Lillian Gilpin, Hailey Vandervort, Kellee Eckleberg and Lisa Winchel.

Front Row: Arianna Hohenstein and Chevelle Luera.