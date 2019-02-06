The Tomah High School dance team’s latest trip to state competition was a successful one.
The team placed 10th in the annual Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches meet held Saturday at the La Crosse Center.
Sue Brown, the dance team coach, said it was a fulfilling experience as their goal this season was to place at least 10th at state.
“It was awesome; they did really well,” she said.
Dancer Brielle Lueck, a team captain, said it was a gratifying experience.
“It’s what we’ve worked for all season, so we were pretty proud that we got to take our team there for the fourth year in a row,” she said. “We definitely did a lot better this year and performed how we expected ourselves to ... It was really rewarding.”
Dancer and co-captain Ally Amberg, agrees. She said the 2019 meet was especially fulfilling because it was her and Lueck’s final competition as seniors.
“It’s kind of crazy because when we started, (the team) hadn’t gone to state for a long time, so it has just been really awesome to lead them there all four years,” she said. “All of our hard work throughout the season paid off and to represent our school at state is a good feeling ... This was definitely our best year.”
Preparation is what made this year’s state berth a success, Lueck said.
“I feel like we just have a really good team this year and everyone’s just developed a lot over the season as dancers and we’ve become closer, which helps as a team as well,” she said. “All of our dedication and the coaches’ dedication and then everyone who helped us, it definitely made a big impact.”
The crowd at state also fueled the team during its performance, Amberg said.
“Beforehand we kind of looked out and our whole section was filled, so that was super thrilling. It just gave us a lot of energy to go out there and really perform our best,” she said. “All the cheering just really encouraged us to keep going and keep our facials up and everything.”
Meeting their goal of placing 10th was the icing on top of a good season, Brown said.
“It was a wonderful season, and I’m excited for the next year,” Brown said. “I think it’ll be great, moving forward ... (next season) we’re going to miss the seniors, but I think the team will do good taking over.”
The team consists of nine dancers. Three are exiting seniors Lueck, Amberg and Charli Schueler. The remaining dancers are Ellie Eswein, Paige Sheldon, Beth Haws, Natalie Zeps, Grace Rezin and Tevy McKee.
The dance team will conclude the season with its showcase performance Monday, Feb. 25 in the Tomah High School gymnasium starting at 7 p.m.
