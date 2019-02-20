Interest in auto mechanics is booming at Tomah High School, and the growing classroom has a new engine to explore.
Ford Motor Company donated a four-cylinder, 1.6-liter Eco-Boost engine, along with all the manuals, to instructor Ted Schultz’s auto shop class Friday. Representatives from Ford, the Wisconsin Automobile & Truck Dealers Association and Tomah’s Brenengen Auto traveled to the high school for the donation.
The engine, valued at over $3,000, is the one Ford installs in the Fusion and Escape. Schultz said it will be a nice addition to his curriculum.
“They’ll take it apart, make measurements, check it against specifications in the manual and put it back together correctly,” he said. “It will be the newest engine we have.”
Schultz said his class expanded from 14 to 28 students this year, and representatives from the auto industry were happy to see students pursuing auto mechanics. Rick Elliot, Ford’s technical support operations manager for the Midwest, said the industry “needs talented people” to service and repair increasingly complex automobiles.
“Nowadays, our computers have computers that talk to each other,” Elliott said. “There’s never a day that’s the same.”
Curt DeBoer, manager of Brenengan Auto in Tomah, welcomes the renewed interest in engines.
“There’s a shortage of technicians out there,” he said. “For us, it’s nice to able to give back and be involved in the community.”
