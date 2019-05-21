After eight years, the Saturday commencement is an ingrained tradition at Tomah High School.
Roughly 200 students will receive their diplomas Saturday, May 24 when the high school conducts the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2019 in the Tomah High School gymnasium.
The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.
The school district has made the auditorium the permanent venue and no longer attempts to conduct the graduation outdoors. The district switched the ceremony from Friday night to Saturday morning starting in 2011.
"I think we have it down to almost a science," school district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said.
Spectators will need a to enter the gymnasium, and each student receives six tickets to distribute. General seating is available in the auditorium with a live feed to the ceremony. No ticket is needed to enter the auditorium. For those who may not be able to stand for a long time in line waiting to get into the gymnasium, the math lab will be open for them to sit until they can enter the gym.
There will also be an internet connection to the graduation ceremony. Anyone who can't get to the high school, can turn on their computer, access the Tomah Area School District website and click on the "Graduation Ceremony" link to watch the event.
Zahrte said the ceremony is a special day for the school district.
"The entire staff of the Tomah Area School District − from elementary and middle school teachers to cafeteria workers and bus drivers, school secretaries and aides − all celebrate with our graduates and their families," Zahrte said. "We are delighted to see our students succeed and wish them the best as they venture out to make a difference in our world."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.